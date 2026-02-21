Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Still a Buy?

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.51 and last traded at $41.24. Approximately 16,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 44,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Stock Down 2.2%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.20.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $14.5628 dividend. This represents a yield of 2,745.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Company Profile

The AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Innovation ETF index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions. TARK was launched on May 2, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

