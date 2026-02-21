Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW) Stock Price Up 46.9% – Still a Buy?

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW – Get Free Report) traded up 46.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.2351 and last traded at $0.2351. 5,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 7,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Up 46.9%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW) is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses. The company completed its IPO in late 2021, issuing units that consist of one share of common stock and a fraction of a redeemable warrant. The proceeds from the offering are held in a trust account pending the identification of a suitable merger partner.

The SPAC is sponsored by Alchemy Investments, a U.S.-based investment advisory firm.

