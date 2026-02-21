YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 5,488,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,262,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.1054 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3,504.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 559.8% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $375,000.

The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. NVDY was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by Tidal.

