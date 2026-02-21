YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 5,488,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,262,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.1054 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3,504.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th.
The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. NVDY was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by Tidal.
