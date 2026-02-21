Black Titan (BTTC) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Black Titan to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Black Titan has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Titan’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Black Titan and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Titan N/A -108.60% -95.64% Black Titan Competitors -63.65% -919.53% -68.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

57.9% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of Black Titan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Black Titan and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Black Titan $2.68 million -$4.71 million -0.54 Black Titan Competitors $255.18 million -$55.65 million -9.74

Black Titan’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Black Titan. Black Titan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Black Titan and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Titan 1 0 0 0 1.00 Black Titan Competitors 99 204 221 14 2.28

As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 118.30%. Given Black Titan’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Titan has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Black Titan rivals beat Black Titan on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Black Titan

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developingproprietary therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, cancer, and other serious and life threatening diseases. In the central nervous system arena, the company is developing iloperidone, which is clinical testing for schizophrenia through a licensing and development agreement with Novartis Pharma AG. Novartis has tradenamed the product Zomaril.

