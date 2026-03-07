Card Factory (LON:CARD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.05 and traded as low as GBX 68.50. Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 70.10, with a volume of 3,812,061 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.69. The firm has a market cap of £240.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Card Factory news, insider Indira Thambiah bought 7,500 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 per share, with a total value of £5,250. Also, insider Matthias Seeger purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 per share, with a total value of £15,265. Insiders purchased 99,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,104 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

