abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and traded as high as $12.38. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 102,181 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE: AWP) is a publicly traded, closed-end investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund is managed by abrdn plc, a global asset manager, and primarily invests in equity and debt securities of real estate companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) worldwide. By trading its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, AWP offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of real estate assets without the need to directly acquire or manage physical properties.
The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes bottom-up security selection, targeting companies that offer attractive dividend yields, earnings growth potential and stable cash flows.
