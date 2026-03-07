abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and traded as high as $12.38. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 102,181 shares traded.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Down 1.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWP. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 69,339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,311,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 105,451 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 543,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 37,649 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 440,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 434,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 75,699 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE: AWP) is a publicly traded, closed-end investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund is managed by abrdn plc, a global asset manager, and primarily invests in equity and debt securities of real estate companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) worldwide. By trading its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, AWP offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of real estate assets without the need to directly acquire or manage physical properties.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes bottom-up security selection, targeting companies that offer attractive dividend yields, earnings growth potential and stable cash flows.

