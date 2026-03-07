RTC Group (LON:RTC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.92 and traded as high as GBX 115. RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 115, with a volume of 2,142 shares traded.

RTC Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The company has a market cap of £14.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at RTC Group

In related news, insider Nick Spoliar bought 5,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 per share, for a total transaction of £4,919.84. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

RTC Group Company Profile

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

