Blackbaud Conference: AI “Agents for Good” Monetization Begins as BLKB Targets Rule of 45 Margins

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) executives outlined the company’s strategy and growth priorities in a recent investor discussion, emphasizing continued progress toward higher profitability, expansion of its recurring revenue model, and early monetization opportunities from new AI-driven products.

Business overview and financial framework

CEO Mike Gianoni described Blackbaud as a cloud software company focused on the “social good” market, serving K-12 education, nonprofits, and foundations. The company also offers a corporate platform supporting employee volunteering and matching gifts. Gianoni said the business generates roughly $1.2 billion in revenue, with about 85% coming from North America.

Blackbaud’s revenue mix includes a significant payments and processing component, with Gianoni noting that aboutis transaction processing and the remainder is subscription-based. Over time, the company has shifted heavily toward recurring revenue; Gianoni said Blackbaud is now, compared with its profile 12 years ago.

The company has framed performance using “Rule of 40” metrics and said it achieved that threshold last year. Gianoni reported the company grew about 5.5% organically last year with EBITDA margins in the mid-30s, and management reiterated an aspirational target to become a “Rule of 45” business over the next several years.

Total addressable market and product breadth

Gianoni estimated the company’s total addressable market at about $10 billion across the verticals and product areas it serves. He said Blackbaud has about 17 products across its portfolio, with opportunities spanning both subscription software and payments-related offerings such as donation processing.

To illustrate the breadth of its platform, Gianoni described how Blackbaud can function as an end-to-end system for private K-12 schools, including fundraising, tuition management, general ledger financials, student recruitment and enrollment, student information systems, grades, and parent mobile apps. He argued that switching away from Blackbaud would require a school to replace multiple systems of record.

AI product rollout and early commercialization

A major focus of the discussion was Blackbaud’s AI roadmap, which the company showcases at its annual customer conference, bbcon, held each October. Gianoni said the company announced “Agents for Good,” a catalog of AI products, including a “Development Agent” embedded in Blackbaud’s fundraising system of record. He described it as a fully agentic tool designed to act like a fundraiser by using data within the system, learning workflows, receiving targets, and communicating with potential donors.

Blackbaud began rolling the Development Agent out to early adopters starting in December, and management expects general availability “fairly soon,” potentially within the next couple of months. Gianoni said customers in the early adopter program are paying for the product and signing contracts, rather than participating in free trials. He cited interest across multiple customer types, including K-12 schools, universities, healthcare systems, and nonprofits.

On monetization, Gianoni said the product would be priced as a subscription (not per-seat) at “tens of thousands of dollars per year,” framing a range of approximately $25,000 to $35,000 annually on multi-year contracts. He added that the product is applicable to thousands of customers, but noted the AI offerings are not included in current guidance or long-term targets because it is still early.

As an example of the value proposition, Gianoni described a university with 190,000 alumni where fundraisers focus on the top 10,000 prospects, leaving 180,000 largely untouched. He said the software agent could pursue those relationships at a much lower annual cost than hiring additional staff for small-dollar outreach.

Pricing, retention, and competitive landscape

Gianoni discussed pricing initiatives implemented over the past four years, including moving the subscription customer base to three-year contracts with built-in annual price increases. He added that more than 20% of customers are on contracts lasting four years or longer. Under the new structure, customers renewing beyond the initial term continue to face annual increases, which management characterized as consistent with standard practices among cloud software companies.

On competition, Gianoni said Blackbaud’s K-12 segment typically faces smaller point-solution vendors, such as fundraising providers or student information system competitors that offer only parts of the overall suite. He said the company does not see a competitor that offers the complete integrated set of SIS, fundraising, tuition, financials, and payments capabilities. In the broader nonprofit market, he described competition primarily from smaller private companies and from firms building apps on top of larger platforms such as Salesforce or Microsoft Dynamics, adding that he does not see a direct competitor of similar scale.

Payments growth, giving trends, and margin drivers

Blackbaud’s transaction business represents slightly more than a third of revenue and includes three platforms:

Donation processing payments integrated with Blackbaud systems

integrated with Blackbaud systems Tuition management processing for schools

processing for schools JustGiving in the U.K., which Gianoni compared to “the GoFundMe of Europe”

Gianoni said these platforms have historically grown in the high single digits organically, driven by adding new logos, increasing payments attachments, and expanding “revenue lines” within existing customers.

He also discussed broader giving trends in the U.S., stating that total annual giving is over $600 billion and grew nearly 6% in 2024. He said online giving is currently in the “mid-teens” as a share of giving. Gianoni characterized giving as resilient over decades and through major downturns, including 2007–2008 and COVID, and said the company’s customer base remained stable during the pandemic.

On profitability, Gianoni said EBITDA margins have expanded significantly—rising from the low 20s several years ago to above 35%—and he sees further opportunity. Margin initiatives discussed included closing remaining legacy data centers (with two still to close), shifting from a third-party engineering model to a direct employee model via a growing Blackbaud India operation, and retiring legacy technology used to operate SaaS platforms over the next couple of years.

Finally, management addressed capital allocation priorities. Gianoni said share repurchases are a top priority alongside debt reduction, with potential “tuck-in” M&A as a third priority. He said the company has about $0.5 billion remaining under its repurchase authorization. CFO Chad Anderson said Blackbaud generated $208 million of cash flow last year and guided to a midpoint of $285 million this year, while reiterating guidance for mid-teens EPS growth this year.

About Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company’s main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser’s Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

