Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Henderson Land Development Co. (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $4.33. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 14,007 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Henderson Land Development from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS: HLDCY) is a Hong Kong-based property developer and investment company with a long track record in the real estate sector. Founded in 1976 by Lee Shau-kee, the company’s core activities center on the development, sale and leasing of residential, commercial and retail properties. Its business model combines land acquisition and development with the ongoing management of investment properties to generate recurring rental income alongside project sales.

The company undertakes a range of property-related services, including property development, property investment, construction coordination and property management.

