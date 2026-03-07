Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and traded as low as $21.26. Publicis Groupe shares last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 142,526 shares traded.

PUBGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) is a global advertising and communications holding company headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1926 by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest marketing, communication and digital transformation groups. Publicis provides a wide range of marketing services including creative advertising, media planning and buying, public relations, brand strategy, healthcare communications and experiential marketing.

In recent decades Publicis has expanded its capabilities into digital, data and technology-driven services through its network brands and acquisitions.

