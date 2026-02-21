Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) Shares Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 67,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 132,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telomir Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The company has a market cap of $39.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: TELO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapies for cardiometabolic and fibrotic diseases. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, the company aims to identify and modulate key biological pathways implicated in tissue fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysregulation. Its research strategy centers on oral agents intended to address high-unmet-need conditions such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and systemic fibrotic disorders, where existing treatment options are limited.

The company’s lead development candidate is an oral inhibitor currently in early-phase clinical trials that targets growth factors involved in fibrotic tissue remodeling.

