Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $49.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OXY. UBS Group increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $51.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,517,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,940,096. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 218,913 shares in the company, valued at $8,533,228.74. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend ~8.3% to $0.26/share (ex-div March 10, payable April 15), which supports income-minded investors and helped lift the stock. Dividend Hike Coverage

Board raised the quarterly dividend ~8.3% to $0.26/share (ex-div March 10, payable April 15), which supports income-minded investors and helped lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat consensus (adjusted EPS $0.31 vs. ~ $0.18–$0.19 est.), with production above guidance and operating cash flow strength; management highlighted ~$5.8B of debt reduction since mid-December after the OxyChem sale — a clear de-leveraging catalyst. Reuters: Q4 Results

Q4 earnings beat consensus (adjusted EPS $0.31 vs. ~ $0.18–$0.19 est.), with production above guidance and operating cash flow strength; management highlighted ~$5.8B of debt reduction since mid-December after the OxyChem sale — a clear de-leveraging catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Company launched cash tender offers and consent solicitations to repurchase certain senior notes — active liability management that reduces headline leverage risk. Tender Offers Release

Company launched cash tender offers and consent solicitations to repurchase certain senior notes — active liability management that reduces headline leverage risk. Neutral Sentiment: Management outlined a lower 2026 capex outlook (~$5.7B), implying improved free cash flow if commodity prices cooperate — a potential long-term positive but dependent on oil markets. QuiverQuant: Guidance & Capex

Management outlined a lower 2026 capex outlook (~$5.7B), implying improved free cash flow if commodity prices cooperate — a potential long-term positive but dependent on oil markets. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a large uptick in call buying — signals heightened speculative interest and short‑term bullish positioning but is not a fundamental guarantee. (Market data)

Unusual options activity — a large uptick in call buying — signals heightened speculative interest and short‑term bullish positioning but is not a fundamental guarantee. (Market data) Negative Sentiment: Revenue and total sales missed expectations (Q4 revenue below consensus) and year-over-year revenue declined, which tempers the EPS beat and points to margin/price headwinds. Zacks: Revenue Miss

Revenue and total sales missed expectations (Q4 revenue below consensus) and year-over-year revenue declined, which tempers the EPS beat and points to margin/price headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed — some firms raised price targets but several targets and the median remain below current levels, and at least one shop (Wells Fargo) kept an underweight stance despite bumping its target, adding near-term valuation uncertainty. Benzinga: Analyst Notes

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

See Also

