Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as high as C$0.94. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 118,995 shares traded.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Up 2.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.78.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Pacific Harbour Capital Ltd. and changed its name to Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. in November 2010. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp.

