SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.3210. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47.

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3069 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

About SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF

The SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (SJCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide current income and optimize total returns, maintain limited volatility, and preserve capital by investing in investment-grade debt instruments of varying maturities. SJCP was launched on Sep 10, 2024 and is issued by SanJac Alpha.

