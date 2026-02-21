Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $3.49. Grupo Televisa shares last traded at $3.3850, with a volume of 1,600,275 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TV shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa’s portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa’s broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

