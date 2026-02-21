J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 322.74 and traded as high as GBX 356.60. J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 354.30, with a volume of 2,915,141 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 366 to GBX 360 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 350 to GBX 345 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 330 to GBX 310 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital Group restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 330.

The stock has a market cap of £7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 327.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 323.14.

In related news, insider Simon Roberts sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308, for a total transaction of £93,447.20. Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 5,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 309 per share, with a total value of £17,100.06. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority. Our purpose is that driven by our passion for food, together we serve and help every customer.

Our focus on great value food and convenient shopping, whether in-store or online is supported by our brands – Argos, Habitat, Tu, Nectar and Sainsbury’s Bank.

