Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.58. Cerus shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 1,788,851 shares.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CERS. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cerus by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 142,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 93,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Cerus by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 18,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.
Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.
The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.
