Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.58. Cerus shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 1,788,851 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERS. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Cerus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cerus

Cerus Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $462.94 million, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cerus by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 142,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 93,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Cerus by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 18,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.

The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.