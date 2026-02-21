EUDA Health (EUDAW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDAW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect EUDA Health to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $6.3630 million for the quarter.

EUDA Health Trading Down 19.7%

NASDAQ:EUDAW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. EUDA Health has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

EUDA Health Company Profile

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. EUDA Health Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

