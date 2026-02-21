Becle (BCCLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Becle to post earnings of $0.0271 per share and revenue of $723.8810 million for the quarter.

Becle Stock Down 12.1%

BCCLF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,614. Becle has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCCLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Santander upgraded shares of Becle to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Becle in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becle currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Becle

Becle, SAB. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) is a Mexican beverage company and the world’s leading producer of tequila. Through its principal subsidiary, Tequila Cuervo, the company engages in the distillation, aging, bottling and distribution of a portfolio of tequila and spirits brands. Its flagship products include the internationally recognized José Cuervo line of tequilas, alongside premium and super-premium offerings aimed at both on- and off-trade channels.

Founded on the foundations of the first licensed tequila distillery in Tequila, Jalisco, dating back to the 18th century, Becle has evolved into a multinational group with operations spanning Mexico, the United States and more than 90 countries worldwide.

