Creative Global Technology (NASDAQ:CGTL) Trading Up 6.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CGTL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.64. 192,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 593,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Creative Global Technology to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Creative Global Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Global Technology stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CGTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.26% of Creative Global Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Creative Global Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CGTL) is a China-based provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services specializing in the design and production of semiconductor packaging substrates, printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related back-end assembly solutions. The company’s core capabilities encompass high-density interconnect substrates, leadframe and leadless chip carriers, and system-in-package modules, enabling customers to address the miniaturization and performance demands of modern electronic devices.
CGTL serves a broad spectrum of end markets, including smartphones, tablets, computing devices, automotive electronics, and industrial applications.
