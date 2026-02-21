Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Cogent Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Cogent Communications has a dividend payout ratio of -3.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn ($2.63) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -3.0%.

CCOI traded down $7.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,028,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,657. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $912.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.81. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $240.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.82 million. Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 208.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat consensus — Cogent reported a smaller loss (GAAP EPS of -$0.64) that was better than Street expectations, and the year‑over‑year EPS trend improved vs. last year, which can be a near‑term positive for earnings outlook. PR Newswire: Q4 & Full Year Results

Q4 EPS beat consensus — Cogent reported a smaller loss (GAAP EPS of -$0.64) that was better than Street expectations, and the year‑over‑year EPS trend improved vs. last year, which can be a near‑term positive for earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call‑option buying — extremely high call volume suggests some traders were placing bullish bets or hedges, which can create asymmetric upside interest and intraday volatility. Article: Unusually High Options Volume

Unusual call‑option buying — extremely high call volume suggests some traders were placing bullish bets or hedges, which can create asymmetric upside interest and intraday volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcript available — management released the press release, slide deck and an earnings‑call transcript (useful for details on guidance, churn, customers and cost actions). These provide context but are neutral until investors parse guidance and commentary. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings materials and call transcript available — management released the press release, slide deck and an earnings‑call transcript (useful for details on guidance, churn, customers and cost actions). These provide context but are neutral until investors parse guidance and commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in feeds appears inconsistent/erroneous (entries show 0 shares / NaN changes) — current short‑interest figures should be treated with caution until exchanges/reporting firms correct the data. (No actionable link — data feed anomaly reported in aggregated entries.)

Short‑interest data in feeds appears inconsistent/erroneous (entries show 0 shares / NaN changes) — current short‑interest figures should be treated with caution until exchanges/reporting firms correct the data. (No actionable link — data feed anomaly reported in aggregated entries.) Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates and is down year‑over‑year — service revenue fell slightly vs. the prior quarter and was below consensus for Q4; full‑year service revenue also declined vs. 2024, raising growth concerns for a company valued as a network services provider. Zacks: Q4 Loss, Revenue Lags

Revenue missed estimates and is down year‑over‑year — service revenue fell slightly vs. the prior quarter and was below consensus for Q4; full‑year service revenue also declined vs. 2024, raising growth concerns for a company valued as a network services provider. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑law investigations announced — at least two law firms have opened probes into whether Cogent or certain executives made misleading statements, which typically increases legal/settlement risk and investor uncertainty. GlobeNewswire: RGRD Investigation Newsfile: Johnson Fistel Notice

Multiple securities‑law investigations announced — at least two law firms have opened probes into whether Cogent or certain executives made misleading statements, which typically increases legal/settlement risk and investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Headlines and heavy selling pressure — mainstream headlines characterized the drop sharply and NASDAQ trading showed a large volume spike, driving negative sentiment and momentum selling beyond fundamentals. MSN: Why Shares Are Getting Obliterated

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is a multinational Internet service provider specializing in high-speed Internet access and data transport services. The company operates one of the largest Tier 1 IP networks in the world, offering wholesale and enterprise customers reliable, low-latency connectivity. Cogent’s core services include dedicated Internet access, Ethernet transport, wavelength services, and MPLS-based IP Virtual Private Networks, all delivered over its privately owned, fiber-optic backbone.

In addition to network connectivity, Cogent provides data center colocation and managed services designed to support businesses with demanding bandwidth and redundancy requirements.

