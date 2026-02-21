Prudential (LON:PRU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,074.86 and traded as high as GBX 1,128.50. Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,112, with a volume of 3,932,940 shares changing hands.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,122 to GBX 1,425 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,325 to GBX 1,500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,295.

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44.

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts.

