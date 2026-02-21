ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.22 and traded as high as $28.86. ATN International shares last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 52,157 shares.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings raised ATN International from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ATN International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $427.59 million, a PE ratio of -30.13, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -118.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ATN International in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ATN International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ATN International by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc (NASDAQ: ATNI) is a diversified provider of telecommunications services that operates through a combination of wireless, wireline and broadband networks. Headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, the company offers a range of voice and data solutions to residential, commercial and wholesale customers. Its core offerings include long-distance voice services, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet access and network infrastructure solutions.

Through its business segments, ATN delivers tailored communications products to underserved markets across the Caribbean, Latin America, parts of the Pacific and select rural regions of the United States.

