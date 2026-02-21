ARB (ARBFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect ARB to post earnings of $0.3357 per share and revenue of $238.8760 million for the quarter.

ARB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBFF remained flat at $24.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. ARB has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $27.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92.

ARB Company Profile

ARB Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS: ARBFF) is a globally recognized designer, manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket 4×4 vehicle accessories. Headquartered in Kilsyth, Victoria, Australia, the company develops a comprehensive range of products aimed at enhancing performance, safety and comfort for off-road enthusiasts. Its portfolio includes bull bars, suspension systems, air compressors, snorkels, roof racks, canopies and recovery equipment.

Founded in 1975, ARB has grown from a small Melbourne workshop into a multinational operation with manufacturing facilities in Australia and distribution centres across North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

