Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.
Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Dine Brands Global has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.
Dine Brands Global Stock Performance
NYSE DIN traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.36. 403,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,341. The company has a market capitalization of $466.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $39.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full‐service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company’s primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.
The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.
