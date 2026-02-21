Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Dine Brands Global has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE DIN traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.36. 403,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,341. The company has a market capitalization of $466.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $39.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full‐service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company’s primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

