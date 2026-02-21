Black Hawk Acquisition (NASDAQ:BKHAU) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.25. 2,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Black Hawk Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53.

Black Hawk Acquisition Company Profile

Black Hawk Acquisition (NASDAQ: BKHAU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware. It was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of identifying and completing a merger, acquisition, or other business combination with one or more businesses.

The company completed its initial public offering in mid-2021, raising gross proceeds that are held in a trust account until a qualifying transaction is consummated. As a blank-check vehicle, Black Hawk Acquisition has no commercial operations or revenue of its own and does not currently report any operating results outside of interest income on its trust holdings.

Black Hawk Acquisition is focused on targeting businesses in sectors where its promoters and advisors have expertise.

