Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC) vs. C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC) and C3.ai (NYSE:AI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Science Applications International has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C3.ai has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and C3.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 5.05% 33.19% 9.62% C3.ai -108.06% -46.51% -37.91%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.48 billion 0.55 $362.00 million $7.82 11.64 C3.ai $389.06 million 3.88 -$288.70 million ($2.83) -3.79

This table compares Science Applications International and C3.ai”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than C3.ai. C3.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Science Applications International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Science Applications International and C3.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 0 2 0 1 2.67 C3.ai 5 6 2 1 1.93

C3.ai has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.99%. Given C3.ai’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe C3.ai is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of C3.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Science Applications International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of C3.ai shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Science Applications International beats C3.ai on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International



Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company’s offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; Department of Justice; Department of Homeland Security; and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About C3.ai



C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information. It also offers C3 AI applications, including C3 AI Inventory Optimization, a solution to optimize raw material, in-process, and finished goods inventory levels; C3 AI Supply Network Risk, which identifies emerging inbound and outbound risks across the network; C3 AI Sustainability Suite, which helps to decrease greenhouse gas emission; C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization, a solution for scheduling production; C3 AI Financial Services Suite, which helps to minimize compliance risks; and C3 AI Energy Management solution. In addition, it offers integrated turnkey enterprise AI applications for oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, manufacturing, financial services, defense, intelligence, aerospace, healthcare, and telecommunications market. It has strategic partnerships with Baker Hughes in the areas of oil and gas market; Booz Allen to provide solutions to government, defense, and intelligence sectors; Raytheon; and AWS, Google, and Microsoft. The company was formerly known as C3 IoT, Inc. and changed its name to C3.ai, Inc. in June 2019. C3.ai, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

