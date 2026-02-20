Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Decreases Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,539 shares during the period. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 86.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $162,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 223,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,289,687.12. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. B. Riley Financial upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company’s research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small‐molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

Further Reading

