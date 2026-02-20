ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

TKAMY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ThyssenKrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ThyssenKrupp to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.

ThyssenKrupp Price Performance

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. ThyssenKrupp has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ThyssenKrupp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.83%.

About ThyssenKrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS: TKAMY) is a diversified German industrial conglomerate headquartered in Essen and Düsseldorf. Formed in 1999 through the merger of Thyssen AG and Friedrich Krupp GmbH, the company operates across multiple segments, including steel production, materials distribution, industrial engineering, elevator technology and automotive components.

In its Materials Services division, ThyssenKrupp supplies processed and semi-finished steel products and high-performance materials to industries such as automotive, construction and machinery manufacturing.

