Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.0769.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.05. Carlyle Group has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $69.85.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.92%.The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $35,343,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,999,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,379,868.20. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 150.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 755.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle’s core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

