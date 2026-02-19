Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.99 and traded as low as $12.00. Radio One shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 45,638 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Radio One in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radio One presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Radio One stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.97% of Radio One worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, formerly known as Radio One, Inc, is a media company primarily serving African-American and urban audiences across the United States. The company’s core business activities center on radio broadcasting, operating a portfolio of urban-format radio stations that deliver music, news, and community-focused programming. Urban One’s radio network spans key metropolitan markets including Washington, DC, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Minneapolis, among others.

In addition to its terrestrial radio operations, Urban One has expanded into digital media to engage listeners online.

