Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 2.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Cushman & Wakefield’s conference call:

Cushman reported strong 2025 results with revenue of $7.1B (+7%), adjusted EPS up 34% , Adjusted EBITDA of $656M (+11%), $293M in free cash flow (>100% conversion), and year‑end net leverage of 2.9x .

The company recorded a $177M non‑cash impairment to its Greystone multifamily JV due to lower forward earnings expectations, with Greystone now expected to contribute roughly $36M of adjusted EBITDA as a run rate.

Leadership highlighted an AI‑driven transformation—breaking down data silos, combining proprietary data and AI workflows across advisory and services—to drive cross‑selling, efficiency, and differentiated client offerings.

Operational momentum continues in capital markets and leasing (Q4 capital markets +15% globally, Americas +19%; leasing hit record quarterly levels), and the company plans a balanced capital allocation of continued hiring and organic investment alongside ongoing deleveraging and potential future buybacks.

Shares of NYSE CWK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.14. 1,190,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.47. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $17.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWK. Citigroup raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citizens Jmp set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 128.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,879,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,143 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 5,105,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,190 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $23,982,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 374.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,716,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,320,000 after buying an additional 1,354,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,519,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,549,000 after buying an additional 1,233,055 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm’s core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

