Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on April 15th

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a 50.0% increase from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Farmland Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5%per year over the last three years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 150.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.10. 898,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,934. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.23. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 130.10% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.14 million. Farmland Partners has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Good acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,100 shares in the company, valued at $154,020. The trade was a 24.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages high-quality farmland in the United States. The company’s primary business activity is the ownership of agricultural land, which it leases to farmers under various rental arrangements designed to generate stable cash rents and long-term capital appreciation. By focusing on farmland as a real asset, the company seeks to benefit from rising global demand for food, fiber and renewable fuels.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Farmland Partners completed its initial public offering in June 2017 and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FPI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.