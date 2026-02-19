Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 65,791 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,813,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Labcorp worth $2,817,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Labcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Labcorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the third quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Labcorp by 300.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Labcorp by 48.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and ratings — JPMorgan bumped its price target to $330 and kept an “overweight” call, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its target to $326 and maintains an “outperform” rating, supporting the bullish analyst tone. The Fly
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat — Labcorp reported adjusted EPS of $4.07 versus the ~$3.95 consensus, reflecting ~18% EPS growth year‑over‑year and supporting margin/earnings momentum. Earnings Report
- Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance is constructive — Labcorp provided adjusted EPS guidance of $17.55–$18.25 and revenue guidance of $14.61B–$14.79B, with management citing strong demand for diagnostics and investments in specialty testing and lab capacity. Press Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus and thematic coverage — Coverage summaries label Labcorp a “moderate buy” and highlight value/style scores (Zacks), which supports steady institutional interest but is not a near‑term catalyst. Consensus Coverage Zacks
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and deep dives available — Transcripts and analyst deep dives provide more color on volume trends, specialty testing growth and hospital partnerships for investors doing diligence. Deep Dive Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates — Q4 revenue came in at $3.52B vs. ~ $3.56B expected, prompting some investor caution and a short‑term pullback in premarket trading. Seeking Alpha
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Labcorp from $313.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Labcorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Labcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.75.
Labcorp Price Performance
Shares of Labcorp stock opened at $279.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.38 and a 52-week high of $293.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.77 and a 200-day moving average of $268.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03.
Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.12. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.550-18.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.
Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.
