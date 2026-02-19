Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Saputo (SAP)

Saputo (TSE: SAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/15/2026 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2026 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$47.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$40.00 to C$44.00.

1/23/2026 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight. Saputo also competes in food service (30% of revenue) and industrials (20% of revenue), which houses its ingredients business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.