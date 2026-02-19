Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Wheels Up Experience’s conference call:

Wheels Up is modernizing its on‑fleet jets—transitioning from Citations to Phenom 300s and Challenger 300/350s , ~40% complete and expected to finish by end‑2026 to reposition into a more premium, corporate‑focused offering.

Wheels Up is modernizing its on‑fleet jets—transitioning from Citations to , ~40% complete and expected to finish by end‑2026 to reposition into a more premium, corporate‑focused offering. The company reported its first‑ever positive EBITDA this quarter; the membership fleet is generating ~19% contribution margin (≈3.5 pts headwind from the fleet transition) with a management target of 30%+ contribution margins as the transition completes.

The company reported its first‑ever this quarter; the membership fleet is generating ~19% contribution margin (≈3.5 pts headwind from the fleet transition) with a management target of contribution margins as the transition completes. Scale is meaningful: membership revenue is ~ $600 million and charter brokerage net revenue is ~ $600 million (global charter business is profitable and growing), giving ~ $1.2 billion in combined revenue exposure and global reach.

Scale is meaningful: membership revenue is ~ and charter brokerage net revenue is ~ (global charter business is profitable and growing), giving ~ in combined revenue exposure and global reach. The strategic, two‑way partnership with Delta (joint corporate sales to ~40,000 corporate customers, SkyMiles and digital integrations, and pilots for first/last‑mile solutions) is being used to unlock new private‑aviation demand and corporate adoption.

The strategic, two‑way partnership with (joint corporate sales to ~40,000 corporate customers, SkyMiles and digital integrations, and pilots for first/last‑mile solutions) is being used to unlock new private‑aviation demand and corporate adoption. Near‑term risks include margin pressure from the ongoing fleet transition and inflationary cost pressures (labor, parts, fuel); the company also remains levered with aircraft financing and a ~$390 million investor term loan and majority strategic ownership by Delta/PE investors, which could constrain liquidity or public float flexibility.

NYSE:UP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.62. 2,522,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,321,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Wheels Up Experience has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

UP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UP. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $25,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc is a membership-driven private aviation company that provides on-demand charter flights and flight card services to corporate clients and high-net-worth individuals. The company operates a combination of owned and managed aircraft, including turboprops and light to midsize jets, and supplements its fleet through a network of partner operators. Its digital platform allows members to book flights, manage itineraries and access empty-leg opportunities with real-time pricing and availability.

Through tiered membership programs, Wheels Up offers flexible access to private air travel without the long-term commitments typically associated with fractional ownership.

