Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,297 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Reddit were worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDDT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 13,500.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Reddit by 344.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Reddit by 8,650.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get Reddit alerts:

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT opened at $147.63 on Thursday. Reddit Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $282.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. Reddit had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $725.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDDT. Zacks Research cut Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Reddit from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RDDT

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $3,873,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 448,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,529,069.44. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $4,625,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 175,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,859,747.68. The trade was a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,975 shares of company stock valued at $112,083,885. Corporate insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.