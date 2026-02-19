N-able (NYSE:NABL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. N-able had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $130.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from N-able’s conference call:

Company reported solid financials with ARR of $540M (8% constant‑currency growth), Q4 revenue and full‑year revenue up ~9% CC, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 30% ; 2026 guide targets ~8‑9% ARR growth and higher unlevered free cash flow.

Company reported solid financials with (8% constant‑currency growth), Q4 revenue and full‑year revenue up ~9% CC, and ; 2026 guide targets ~8‑9% ARR growth and higher unlevered free cash flow. Product and AI momentum: the Adlumin integration is ahead of plan, the AI SOC now automates ~ 90% of identified threats (vs. 70% a year ago), and the AI workflow assistant Enzo is in limited preview while DRaaS and Google Workspace protection are planned to expand the data‑protection TAM.

Product and AI momentum: the integration is ahead of plan, the AI SOC now automates ~ (vs. 70% a year ago), and the AI workflow assistant is in limited preview while DRaaS and Google Workspace protection are planned to expand the data‑protection TAM. Go‑to‑market and upmarket traction: customers contributing >$50K ARR rose ~14% to 2,671 and now represent ~ 61% of ARR , while VAR expansion and strong greenfield adoption (~75% of new lands entering security ops) support cross‑sell and new logo growth.

Go‑to‑market and upmarket traction: customers contributing >$50K ARR rose ~14% to and now represent ~ , while VAR expansion and strong greenfield adoption (~75% of new lands entering security ops) support cross‑sell and new logo growth. Execution and margin risks remain: gross margin compressed to ~81% (from 84% prior year), guidance assumes FX and successful commercialization of AI SKUs plus seasonal strength later in the year, and net leverage is ~1.9x, all of which could pressure results if execution slips.

NYSE:NABL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,470. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. N-able has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NABL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on N-able from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered N-able from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of N-able from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NABL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,296,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 282,584 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in N-able by 516.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,061 shares during the last quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new position in N-able in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,954,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 179,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of N-able by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 496,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in solutions for managed service providers (MSPs). The company’s platform offers remote monitoring and management (RMM), backup and disaster recovery, endpoint detection and response (EDR), security information and event management (SIEM), and automation tools. By integrating these services into a unified interface, N-able enables MSPs to streamline IT operations, enhance security posture, and deliver proactive maintenance across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, N-able traces its origins to the managed services division of SolarWinds before completing a spin-off and initial public offering in mid-2021.

