Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 673,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 683.0% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 52,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,739,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,131,936,000 after acquiring an additional 324,885 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $281.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.11 and a 1 year high of $321.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.81 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -474.17%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,573,350.79. This trade represents a 42.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.