MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $267.78 and last traded at $267.6750, with a volume of 1647640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.74.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. MKS had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 20.80%. MKS has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.720-2.280 EPS.

MKS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from MKS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MKS’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on MKS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MKS from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MKS from $187.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MKS from $122.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $47,643.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,514.03. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of MKS during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in MKS by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MKS by 616.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.24.

MKS Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

