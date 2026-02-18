Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.050-8.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.890-1.950 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $16.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.46. 5,539,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.89. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.43, for a total value of $1,863,470.70. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,557.03. The trade was a 21.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 195,844 shares in the company, valued at $66,586,960. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 56,475 shares of company stock worth $18,505,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Cadence Design Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported Q4 results above expectations (EPS beat and revenue/gross profit growth); quarter showed improving margins and stronger cash flow, which supports longer‑term earnings momentum. Cadence Beats Q4 Estimates

Reported Q4 results above expectations (EPS beat and revenue/gross profit growth); quarter showed improving margins and stronger cash flow, which supports longer‑term earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management issued very strong FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance well above Street estimates (FY EPS guide ~8.05–8.15 vs. consensus ~5.45; Q1 EPS guide ~1.89–1.95 vs. consensus ~1.74), a major positive catalyst for future revenue and profit expectations. (Guidance and results in company release.) Cadence Q4 & FY2025 Results

Management issued very strong FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance well above Street estimates (FY EPS guide ~8.05–8.15 vs. consensus ~5.45; Q1 EPS guide ~1.89–1.95 vs. consensus ~1.74), a major positive catalyst for future revenue and profit expectations. (Guidance and results in company release.) Positive Sentiment: Launched a new ChipStack AI super agent for chip design, reinforcing Cadence’s exposure to AI-driven design demand and providing a product catalyst for adoption and revenue growth. ChipStack AI Launch

Launched a new ChipStack AI super agent for chip design, reinforcing Cadence’s exposure to AI-driven design demand and providing a product catalyst for adoption and revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed — some firms reaffirm/raise price targets (median targets remain well above the current price) while at least one firm remains cautious; this produces varying short‑term reactions from funds and traders. Analyst PTs

Analyst coverage is mixed — some firms reaffirm/raise price targets (median targets remain well above the current price) while at least one firm remains cautious; this produces varying short‑term reactions from funds and traders. Neutral Sentiment: Some data feeds show confusing/zeroed short‑interest figures this cycle; unreliable short‑interest reporting means this metric is not clearly driving today’s move. (Market data items in reports.)

Some data feeds show confusing/zeroed short‑interest figures this cycle; unreliable short‑interest reporting means this metric is not clearly driving today’s move. (Market data items in reports.) Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling activity reported in recent months (multiple senior executives have sold shares), which can raise governance/near‑term sentiment concerns for some investors. QuiverQuant Insider Activity

Significant insider selling activity reported in recent months (multiple senior executives have sold shares), which can raise governance/near‑term sentiment concerns for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Large institutional trimming reported in Q4 for some big holders (per third‑party data), plus the stock currently trades below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and at a rich P/E; that combination can prompt profit‑taking even after upbeat results. Institutional Moves / Technicals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 39.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $226,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

