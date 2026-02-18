May Hill Capital LLC Sells 5,902 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

May Hill Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $216.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.31. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $223.64.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

