BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIOA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioAge Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BioAge Labs from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on BioAge Labs in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of BioAge Labs stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $703.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.42. BioAge Labs has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

In other BioAge Labs news, CEO Kristen Fortney sold 233,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $4,223,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 976,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,702,315.88. This trade represents a 19.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dov A. Md Goldstein sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $531,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,408 shares in the company, valued at $441,437.60. This trade represents a 54.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,228. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioAge Labs by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,651,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 93,694 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in BioAge Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioAge Labs by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after buying an additional 28,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BioAge Labs by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 224,735 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioAge Labs by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 334,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 121,038 shares during the last quarter.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

