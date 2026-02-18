Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $15,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 232,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,653,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 51.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Providence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,448,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $651.76 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $662.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $628.74 and a 200 day moving average of $605.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

