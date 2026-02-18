Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.6%

ADI traded up $8.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $346.38. 2,908,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,917. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $355.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.37 and a 200 day moving average of $262.58. The firm has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $150,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,556.60. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $3,069,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 155,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,783,760.96. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 53,544 shares of company stock worth $15,320,417 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Trending Headlines about Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — ADI reported $2.46 EPS (vs. consensus ~$2.31) and $3.16B revenue, with revenue up ~30% YoY; results were broad-based across industrial and communications end markets. Press Release

Q1 beat — ADI reported $2.46 EPS (vs. consensus ~$2.31) and $3.16B revenue, with revenue up ~30% YoY; results were broad-based across industrial and communications end markets. Positive Sentiment: Strong guidance — management forecast Q2 results above Street estimates and cited robust AI-driven demand from data centers and industrial customers, which underpins upside to near-term revenue and margin expectations. Reuters: ADI sees strong Q2

Strong guidance — management forecast Q2 results above Street estimates and cited robust AI-driven demand from data centers and industrial customers, which underpins upside to near-term revenue and margin expectations. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns upgraded — Board raised the quarterly dividend 11% to $1.10 (22nd consecutive annual increase) and the company returned ~$1.0B via dividends and buybacks in Q1; strong free cash flow supports continued buybacks/dividends. Dividend Release

Capital returns upgraded — Board raised the quarterly dividend 11% to $1.10 (22nd consecutive annual increase) and the company returned ~$1.0B via dividends and buybacks in Q1; strong free cash flow supports continued buybacks/dividends. Positive Sentiment: Profitability & cash flow improvement — ADI reported meaningful margin expansion and large operating/free cash flow (trailing-12-month cash flow highlighted), enabling reinvestment and shareholder returns; several analysts raised price targets after the print. MarketBeat coverage

Profitability & cash flow improvement — ADI reported meaningful margin expansion and large operating/free cash flow (trailing-12-month cash flow highlighted), enabling reinvestment and shareholder returns; several analysts raised price targets after the print. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions — several firms bumped targets (e.g., Cantor Fitzgerald, Stifel) and reiterated buy/overweight views; this supports momentum but already factors into higher valuations.

Analyst reactions — several firms bumped targets (e.g., Cantor Fitzgerald, Stifel) and reiterated buy/overweight views; this supports momentum but already factors into higher valuations. Negative Sentiment: Governance scrutiny — a governance debate and special-meeting rights discussion could attract activist focus or create short-term uncertainty around shareholder proposals or board actions. Yahoo Finance: Governance

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.