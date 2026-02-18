EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in EOG Resources stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

NYSE EOG traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $119.53. 5,219,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,711. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $135.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.49.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,810,180.72. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,156,495,000 after acquiring an additional 782,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,815,556 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,651,172,000 after acquiring an additional 446,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,562,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,209,365,000 after acquiring an additional 100,080 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,926,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,794,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,988,840 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,099,028,000 after buying an additional 371,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank set a $123.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $123.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

