Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.750-6.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Itron also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

Itron Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,212. Itron has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average is $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $571.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.31 million. Itron had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Itron will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Johnson Rice upgraded Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.10.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $91,491.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,439,413.46. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $53,370.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,987.93. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,113 shares of company stock worth $301,678. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q4 results beat estimates — Itron reported non‑GAAP EPS $2.46 (vs. ~$2.19 est.) and revenue topped consensus; GAAP gross margin expanded ~560 bps year/year. This drove confidence that margin improvements are real.

Strong cash flow and backlog — Q4 free cash flow was ~$112M and FY2025 FCF ~$383M; year‑end backlog disclosed at ~$4.5B, supporting multi‑period revenue visibility.

Software/recurring‑revenue strategy progressing — recent acquisitions (Urbint, closed Nov 2025; Locusview closed Jan 2026) are expected to expand higher‑margin, subscription mix over time.

Top‑line still down year/year — Q4 revenue declined ~6.7% y/y despite margin gains; investors will watch whether software mix and backlog offset cyclical device declines.

Softer guidance vs. Street — Q1 non‑GAAP EPS guided to $1.20–1.30 (street ~$1.36) and revenue $565–$575M (street ~$593M); FY non‑GAAP EPS guided $5.75–6.25 (vs. est ~$5.89) with revenue $2.35–2.45B. The guidance miss/beat mix explains headline volatility.

Softer bookings and regulatory delays flagged — several reports note bookings and slower regulatory approvals pressured Q4 bookings, a potential near‑term headwind for revenue growth.

Insider and institutional activity mixed — recent insider selling and notable institutional reductions in Q4 could concern some investors, though other funds added positions.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Itron by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,271,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,034,000 after buying an additional 194,768 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,654,000 after acquiring an additional 31,088 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Itron by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 604,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,306,000 after purchasing an additional 180,366 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Itron by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 588,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 232,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,843,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

