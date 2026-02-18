Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ameris Bancorp stock on January 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.91. 344,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.99. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.48 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.46%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Ameris Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 13,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,925,000 after purchasing an additional 56,852 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 86,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 969,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson set a $94.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameris Bancorp

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through its principal subsidiary, Ameris Bank, the company offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small businesses, middle market companies and agricultural customers. Its core business lines encompass deposit services, lending solutions, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, insurance products and wealth management.

Ameris Bancorp operates a network of branches and loan production offices across the southeastern United States, including Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.