Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 38,239 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 46,490 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,670 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,670 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Entain Stock Up 1.4%

OTCMKTS:GMVHY opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. Entain has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

About Entain

Entain plc (OTCMKTS: GMVHY) is a leading global sports betting and gaming group operating through a diversified portfolio of online and retail channels. The company engages consumers via proprietary platforms and third-party partnerships, focusing on regulated markets to deliver a range of wagering and gaming experiences.

Entain’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as Ladbrokes, Coral, bwin, Sportingbet, partypoker and Foxy Bingo. Its offerings span online sports betting, casino games, poker, bingo and daily fantasy sports, in addition to a network of retail betting shops in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

