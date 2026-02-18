Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Down 14.1% in January

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,698 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 7,796 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,193 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 114,193 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRILY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Nomura Research Institute stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nomura Research Institute has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) is a Tokyo-based provider of management consulting and information technology services. Founded in 1965, the firm combines industry research, strategic advisory and systems development to help corporate and public-sector clients address complex business and technology challenges. NRI is known for integrating consulting insight with large-scale system integration, outsourcing and software solutions to support digital transformation initiatives.

NRI’s core activities include management and IT consulting, system integration, application development, and IT outsourcing.

